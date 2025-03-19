Jordan’s King calls for restoration of Israel-Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

King Abdullah of Jordan urged for the restoration of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza on Tuesday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

He described the renewed attacks by Israel on Gaza as an "extremely dangerous step" that exacerbates an already severe humanitarian crisis.

The King made these remarks while standing beside French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. He also stressed the importance of resuming aid flows to the region, which is grappling with significant devastation.

