Joshua Kucera and Thomas de Waal catch Nikol Pashinyan lying on Khojaly

The well-known Western experts on the Caucasus condemned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's recent statement about the Khojaly tragedy made at the Chiesa Apostolica Armenia in Milan, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

Earlier, Pashinyan said that he denies Armenia’s involvement in the Khojaly tragedy when a total of 613 residents of Khojaly, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly people were killed by the nationalist illegal armed groups.

Explaining his desire to decline all responsibility for committing this crime from Armenia, from his predecessor Serzh Sargsyan, who organized the Khojaly attack, and as a consequence, from himself, he cited claims by former Azerbaijan President Ayaz Mutalibov, who allegedly blamed the Azerbaijani opposition for carrying out the massacre.



A journalist based in Washington, who specializes in security issues in the Caucasus and the Middle East, Joshua Kucera was the first to respond to Pashinyan's another attempt to evade responsibility for the crimes of the Armenian government, calling the Prime Minister of Armenia "a Khojaly denier".



"Pashinyan comes out as a Khojaly denier," he wrote on Twitter, attaching a link to Pashinyan’s speech in Milan.

This tweet was commented on by the worldwide famous British researcher focused on the recent history of the South Caucasus, author of the highly acclaimed Black Garden, a book about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Thomas de Waal. De Waal drew attention to Pashinyan’s use of a fake quote and the denial of Serzh Sargsyan’s confession about organizing the Khojaly massacre.



"Oh dear. [Pashinyan says this] even though the former Azeri president (Mutalibov) said he's been misquoted and a former Armenian president (Sargsyan) acknowledged that Khojaly [massacre] was for real..." he responded to Kucera's tweet.

It should be noted that Ayaz Mutalibov rejected the quote attributed to him 15 years ago, emphasizing that "references to my opinion that Popular Front organized or contributed to falling of Khojaly is a shameless lie and absurd



The fake nature of Nikol Pashinyan’s speeches is crystal clear to experts on the Caucasus around the world. But is he able to understand that no one could be deceived by his lies?

