Journalist Julie Marcoux will succeed Sophie Thibault

+ ↺ − 16 px

Journalist Julie Marcoux will become the new anchor of the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts on the TVA network following the departure of Sophie Thibault, who announced Monday that she will retire in June, News.Az reports citing La Presse.

Julie Marcoux has already been one of the headliners of news at Quebecor for several years. Her arrival on June 20 at the helm of the most listened-to newscast in Quebec is part of this continuity.

In recent weeks, she had already replaced Sophie Thibault when the latter had to be absent for health reasons.

Following Michel Jean's departure in August, Julie Marcoux became the anchor of TVA Nouvelles 12 h . Her move to the supper hour newscast has caused a game of musical chairs within the news department.

Starting June 20, Philippe-Vincent Foisy will be the new face of the noon newscast. For the past two years, he has been the newsreader for Salut Bonjour . TVA has not yet revealed who will take over from Philippe-Vincent Foisy on the morning show.

Furthermore, Pierre-Olivier Zappa remains at the helm of TVA Nouvelles 22 h , a position he has held for almost three years.

This new team of anchors marks a generational change in the TVA and LCN newsroom, whose two main stars until very recently were Pierre Bruneau and Sophie Thibault.

"This dream trio of anchors, united by their passion for current affairs, will shape the future of news at TVA and LCN with a modern approach, but one that always respects the accuracy of the facts and the diversity of ideas expressed on our airwaves," emphasized TVA Nouvelles editor-in-chief Anaïs Décarie in a press release.

News.Az