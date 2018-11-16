Journalists to participate in free English language courses organized by Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

Focused on the improvement of media representatives’ professional skills, building international relations and facilitation of their easy access to the sources

Following the application review process, 50 journalists working in print, electronic and broadcast media were qualified for the course. The participants will be divided into groups of 5, each consisting of 10 members. The lessons will be conducted twice a week by qualified English language instructors for 6 months. During this period, media representatives will have an opportunity to strengthen their English language skills in grammar, speaking, listening and writing. Notably, over 80 journalists applied for the courses. The selection was conducted by teachers following the English language knowledge assessment.

It should be noted that hundreds of media representatives took part in specialized English language courses organized by Azercell during the past 10 years. Azercell has provided support towards the initiatives of the media outlets from the first day of its activity. İn order to introduce innovations and trends in media field to its representatives, as well as to share experiences and opinions, seminars and training on interesting topics have been conducted by well-known trainers invited by Azercell from abroad to get acquainted with international journalism school and have an exchange of experiences.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99.8% of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

