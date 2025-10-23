JP Morgan forecasts gold to average $5,055 an ounce by late 2026
Photo: Reuters
JP Morgan expects gold prices to average around $5,055 per ounce by the fourth quarter of 2026, driven by strong investor demand and steady central bank purchases.
In a note released Thursday, the bank said it anticipates gold buying to average 566 tonnes per quarter next year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
"With gold being our highest-conviction long all year, we still believe it has even higher to go as we enter into a Fed cutting cycle," JP Morgan analysts wrote.
Gold prices have surged in 2025 amid expectations of interest rate cuts, geopolitical risks, and central bank diversification away from the U.S. dollar.