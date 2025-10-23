JP Morgan forecasts gold to average $5,055 an ounce by late 2026

JP Morgan expects gold prices to average around $5,055 per ounce by the fourth quarter of 2026, driven by strong investor demand and steady central bank purchases.

In a note released Thursday, the bank said it anticipates gold buying to average 566 tonnes per quarter next year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"With gold being our highest-conviction long all year, we still believe it has even higher to go as we enter into a Fed cutting cycle," JP Morgan analysts wrote.

Gold prices have surged in 2025 amid expectations of interest rate cuts, geopolitical risks, and central bank diversification away from the U.S. dollar.

News.Az