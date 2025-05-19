JPMorgan says charge-offs in card portfolio could be higher in 2026

JPMorgan says charge-offs in card portfolio could be higher in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: ) said it was expecting the card services net charge-off rate, which represents the proportion of credit card debt the bank does not expect to collect, to be between 3.6% and 3.9% for 2026, News.az reports citing Investing.

That is higher than the 3.6% net charge-off rate the bank is expecting for 2025, it said on Monday.

News.Az