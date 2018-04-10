Jubilee coins in honor of ADR to be issued in Azerbaijan

The coins will be minted in the UK.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to issue jubilee coins dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) and the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, CBA Chairman Elman Rustamov said at a press conference in Baku on April 9, Trend reports.

“In total, 4,000 coins will be issued; 2,000 coins, dedicated to the ADR centenary and 2,000 coins dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev,” CBA head said.

Rustamov said that the coins will be minted in the UK.

"The jubilee coins dedicated to the centenary of the ADR are planned to be brought to the country before the official celebrations [May 28, 2018]. The coins dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev will also be delivered to the country in May 2018," he said.

Rustamov noted that the CBA will hold their presentation," Rustamov said.

News.Az

