“Justice for Khojaly” awareness campaign held in different US cities

“Justice for Khojaly” awareness campaign held in different US cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

An awareness-raising campaign dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in Washington, New York, Miami, Boston, Trenton, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Salt Lake City of the USA, News.Az reports.

The campaign supported by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and organized by Asmar Garayeva, head of the Utah-Azerbaijan Friendship Organization, was carried out within the framework of the "Justice for Khojaly" international awareness campaign.

The vehicles with LED screens reflecting Khojaly truths moved through the crowded central streets of the cities.

The Azerbaijani flag, map, names and photos of Khojaly genocide victims were displayed on the screen. Slogans-"Justice for Khojaly!", "Recognize the Khojaly Genocide", "Armenia's crime against humanity", "Armenia's overnight genocide in Khojaly", "Armenian leader confessed to war crimes", "Azerbaijani demand justice!", "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" , "Remember Khojaly!", "We remember!", "Pray for Khojaly!", "63 children, including newborns, were killed in Khojaly!", "February 26, 1992, 613 Azerbaijanis, 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly were killed, 1275 Azerbaijanis were taken hostage, 76 children were disabled, 25 children lost both parents,130 children lost one parent, 8 families were completely annihilated" were displayed on the screen.

Photos of ex-presidents of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, were also displayed on the screen, and attention was drawn to the fact that they were personally responsible for war crimes.

The campaign, as in previous years, aroused great interest of the local residents.

It should be noted that the "Justice to Khojaly" international awareness campaign was launched in 2008 at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, the Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

News.Az