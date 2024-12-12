Juventus defeated Manchester City

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

Though the Blues enjoyed much of the possession and territory in Turin, second half goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie proved decisive.City strove every sinew to try and break a well-drilled Juventus side for whom goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio produced two fine saves either side of half-time but it was the hosts who prevailed.The result left City on eight points in our Champions League campaign from six games played, lying in 22nd place in the 36-strong composite table with two matches left.

News.Az