Juventus defeated Manchester City
Xinhua
City suffered Champions League disappointment as Pep Guardiola’s side went down to a 2-0 defeat away at Juventus in our latest European clash, News.az reports citing Xinhua.
Though the Blues enjoyed much of the possession and territory in Turin, second half goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie proved decisive.
City strove every sinew to try and break a well-drilled Juventus side for whom goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio produced two fine saves either side of half-time but it was the hosts who prevailed.
The result left City on eight points in our Champions League campaign from six games played, lying in 22nd place in the 36-strong composite table with two matches left.
