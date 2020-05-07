Yandex metrika counter

Juventus: Dybala recovers from COVID-19

  • Sports
  • Share
Juventus: Dybala recovers from COVID-19

Juventus ended the speculations around Paulo Dybala on Wednesday as the defending Serie A champions announced the Argentine was free from the COVID-19, Xinhua reported. 

Dybala tested positive for the COVID-19 in March, following his teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

It had raised concerns over the La Joya as reports suggested the 26-year-old striker had four positive results in six weeks while the Bianconeri have confirmed Rugani and Matuidi's recovery last month.

According to the latest statement, Dybala was given the all-clear which means he can return to training in the coming days.

"Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for Coronavirus-Covid 19, which came back with negative results. The player has, therefore, recovered and will no longer be subjected to the home isolation regime," read a statement.

Dybala also confirmed the reassuring result on his social media: "Many people talked in the past weeks...but I can finally confirm that I am healed. Thank you once again for your support and my thoughts on all who are still suffering from it. Take care!"


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      