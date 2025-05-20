Kallas calls for review of EU-Israel trade deal, ends Syria sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, has decided to initiate a review of the EU-Israel association agreement—a free trade pact between the two parties—following Israel's decision to block aid to Gaza, according to the Dutch news agency ANP, citing Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

Kallas also announced on Tuesday that the EU had made the decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

Syria's Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani thanked the European Union for lifting the country's economic sanctions, posting on X that the EU decision would bolster Syria's security and stability.

