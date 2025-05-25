Kallas urged the West to exert "maximum pressure" on Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Foreign Minister Kaja Kallas has called on Western countries to exert maximum international pressure on Russia to stop military action against Ukraine.

She made her statement on the social network X after massive strikes by Russian armed forces on Ukrainian military facilities, News.Az informs.

"We need to put the strongest international pressure on Russia to stop this war," she noted.

In her opinion, Russia is seeking to "destroy Ukraine", which is confirmed by recent large-scale attacks on Ukrainian territory.

The head of European diplomacy had previously expressed dissatisfaction with the United States' insufficient pressure on Moscow in talks to resolve the conflict. Following the new Russian military strikes on Ukraine, Ukrainian officials also responded in their statements, including Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and President Volodymyr Zelensky, who reproached the United States for its silence.

News.Az