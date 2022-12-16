Kamal Abdulla: Thousands of Azerbaijani toponyms renamed by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of Azerbaijani toponyms have been renamed and appropriated by Armenia, Kamal Abdulla, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages, said on Friday.

He was speaking at an an international conference, entitled “The Problem of Deportation of Peoples in the World in the Example of Azerbaijanis: Current Situation and Challenges", News.Az reports.

The event was co-organized by the Baku Club of Political Scientists and News.Az.

Kamal Abdulla noted that the Azerbaijani toponyms renamed and appropriated by Armenia are being investigated.

The rector stated that hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were forcibly expelled from their native lands – the territories of present-day Armenia.

“Today, their children long for their homeland. We expect a fair position by the international community regarding this issue. Unfortunately, the international community does not Azerbaijan’s just cause on this matter,” he added.

News.Az