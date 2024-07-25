Kamala Harris launches first presidential campaign ad - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kamala Harris has launched her first official campaign video as she vies to officially secure the Democratic presidential nomination and defeat Donald Trump – just days after Joe Biden announced he was abandoning his reelection bid, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

The 59-year-old vice president’s campaign team launched the clip across her social media channels on Thursday morning.Harris’ new video bookends a positive first five days on the campaign trail after she secured a record-breaking $81m fundraising haul in the first 24 hours of her run and secured enough delegates to clinch the presumptive presidential nomination.In the clip, the vice president’s grinning face explodes onto the screen before a cutaway to a fluttering American flag.“In this election, we each face a question,” she says while Beyoncé’s 2016 hit Freedom – which the singer gave her blessing to be used as Harris’ official campaign anthem – plays in the background.Within 11 seconds, the former president and his running mate become the target of the video, although, akin to Lord Voldermort, her narration never utters his name.Harris exclaims “we choose freedom!” as Beyoncé’s hit reaches a crescendo with the singer belting out: “Freedom, freedom, I can’t move. Freedom cut me loose. Freedom, freedom where are you, cause I need freedom too.”

News.Az