Kanako Mabuchi: Gender equality situation in Azerbaijan is at a very good level compared to other countries

Kanako Mabuchi: Gender equality situation in Azerbaijan is at a very good level compared to other countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan upholds gender equality at a high level in comparison with other countries,” Kanako Mabuchi, head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Azerbaijan said during the panel discussions dealing with challenges and global trends in the implementation of women's rights as part of the 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women, News.az reports.

On cultural differences and traditional values, she emphasized that violence against women, inequality in workplaces, and early marriage are the primary concerns in society.

The UN representative touched upon enhancing of women's economic empowerment and also mentioned some legal challenges. According to the survey data, women worldwide make 23% less money than men.

Kanako Mabuchi highlighted significance of gender-based budget financing, pointing out that initiatives carried out in this direction take into account women and girls with disabilities.

News.Az