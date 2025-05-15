Kapanen scores OT winner to lift Oilers into West finals

Once a healthy scratch at the start of the Western Conference semifinals, Kasperi Kapanen has now become the hero of the series for the Edmonton Oilers.

For the defending Stanley Cup runners-up, this will be their second straight trip and third in the past four years to the Western Conference finals. They'll face the winner of the Dallas Stars-Winnipeg Jets series, which resumes Thursday with the Stars holding a 3-1 lead.

"Just excitement, obviously, and this team's been playing really hard, and I've only played in a couple but just happy to be a part of this," Kapanen told ESPN after Game 5. "This meant everything to me. They took a chance to me and then they picked me up and ever since I've come to Edmonton, I've felt comfortable."

Kapanen became Edmonton's latest playoff star when Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse fired the puck on net. It created a scramble in front that saw Oilers superstar center Leon Draisaitl get his stick on the puck before Kapanen jammed it past Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill to win the game with 12:24 remaining in overtime.

While the goal was the one that clinched the series for the Oilers, it also amplified what was arguably the biggest difference in the series, in that the depth of the Oilers became the end of the Golden Knights.