Cultural heritage in Karabakh regularly discussed with Baku, Yerevan, says Moscow

Russia regularly discusses the issue of preserving the cultural and historical heritage in Karabakh and surrounding districts with official Baku and Yerevan, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, this issue had been touched upon during the working visits of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the first half of May.

"We support the earliest possible organization of a UNESCO mission to the region and work with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. A statement adopted by the co-chairs on April 13 of this year indicates that the preservation and protection of religious and cultural heritage are among the issues that require additional efforts from Armenia and Azerbaijan," she added.

News.Az