Karen Donfried: Azerbaijan, Armenia have historic opportunity to secure enduring peace

Azerbaijan and Armenia have a historic opportunity to secure enduring peace, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Wednesday.

She made the remarks at the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber on “U.S. Policy Towards the Caucasus”, News.Az reports.

“Following intensive fire-fighting in September, Armenia and Azerbaijan have renewed their focus on the peace process, including historic direct negotiations over the text of a peace agreement. US engagement is playing a key role. Secretary of State Blinken’s leadership has been instrumental. He has spoken multiple times with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and hosted the foreign ministers for bilateral peace treaty negotiations,” Donfried said.

Donfried added that the US continues to encourage Azerbaijan and Armenia to maintain momentum for negotiations.

News.Az