Kazakh president receives Turkish defense minister in Astana

On Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, who was in Kazakhstan for an official visit, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency .

A statement by the Kazakh presidency said Tokayev, during his meeting with Guler, noted the progressive development of Turkish-Kazakh ties across the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral agendas.Indicating that he conveyed his best wishes to his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said Tokayev underlined the importance of further strengthening the strategic cooperation and partnership between the two countries."During the conversation, issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of security were also discussed," the statement said.It said that Guler, for his part, confirmed Türkiye's commitment to further deepening relations with Kazakhstan in the "spirit of trust and mutual support.""He highly appreciated Kazakhstan's efforts aimed at resolving a number of regional and international problems," the readout added.

News.Az