Kazakh President Tokayev pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The Kazakh President put a wreath at the tomb of the national leader.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

News.Az