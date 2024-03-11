Kazakh president visits grave of Azerbaijan’s Great Leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Alley of Honors to pay respect and lay a wreath at the tomb of National Leader, founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

The Kazakh President also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

News.Az