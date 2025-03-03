Kazakh Prime Minister visits Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, visited the Heydar Aliyev Center on Monday.

Olzhas Bektenov was briefed about the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is considered one of the rare pearls of world architecture, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The Center's activities are aimed at in-depth study and research of the state philosophy of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, the ideology of Azerbaijaniism, and the heritage of the National Leader.

In a virtual format, the Heydar Aliyev Museum at the Center showcases several aspects of the concept of the National Leader's activities both in the Soviet era and during the years of Azerbaijan’s independence.

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister also viewed the cars that National Leader Heydar Aliyev used during his leadership of Azerbaijan from 1969 to 2003.

The exhibits, photographs, and multimedia hall reflecting different periods of the National Leader's concept of activities, both during the Soviet period and during the years of independence, aroused great interest among the guests.

He also familiarized herself with the “Pearls of Azerbaijan” exhibition, highlighting rich history and culture of Azerbaijan, as well as unique exhibits related to the rich natural resources, centuries-old history and cultural heritage of the country. The exhibition also features carpets and ancient musical instruments of Azerbaijan.

After familiarizing himself with the "Musical Instruments: Unity and Diversity" exhibition, Olzhas Bektenov viewed the "Dance of Loops" exhibition featuring Azerbaijani carpets.

PM Olzhas Bektenov also viewed the "Classic cars exhibition".

News.Az