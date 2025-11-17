Kazakhstan adopts landmark law regulating artificial intelligence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday signed into law a landmark bill regulating artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

The new legislation establishes the fundamental principles governing the operation of AI systems across the country.

According to the presidential press service, the law defines AI systems as tools of informatization designed to support human tasks. It introduces a framework of responsibility and accountability under which owners, holders and users of AI systems are assigned obligations based on their role. These duties include risk management, ensuring the safety and reliability of AI systems and providing user support.

The law also enshrines key principles such as legality, fairness, transparency, explainability, equality, data protection, privacy, human well-being and security.

To safeguard public order and protect individual rights, Kazakhstan has banned AI systems capable of manipulative or subliminal influence, as well as those that improperly collect or process personal data.

A mandatory labelling requirement has been introduced to ensure transparency of goods, services and work created using AI technologies. The legislation also establishes the legal basis for a national AI platform intended for the development, training and pilot testing of AI models.

President Tokayev also signed a set of amendments to harmonise other legislation with the AI law and strengthen regulations in related areas. These changes expand rules on the circulation of unsecured digital assets — previously limited to the Astana International Financial Centre — and introduce stricter controls on personal data processing, requiring consent periods to align strictly with the purpose of data use.

Further measures enhance mechanisms for goods marking and strengthen information security requirements.

