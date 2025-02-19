Kazakhstan and Jordan sign multiple agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan issued a joint statement following their talks, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

The official delegation members of Kazakhstan and Jordan signed the documents as follow:

1. Memorandum of mutual understanding on industrial cooperation between the Kazakh government and the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan;

2. Memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy between the Kazakh energy ministry and Jordan’s Atomic Energy Commission;

3. Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between Kazakhstan’s national economy ministry and Jordan’s ministry of industry, trade and supply;

4. Cooperation agreement between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and Jordan’s investment ministry;

5. Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Jordan Radio and Television Corporation.

In addition, 10 more interdepartmental and commercial documents were signed as part of President Tokayev’s official visit to Jordan.

Earlier it was reported that on February 18, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for an official visit.

During the talks, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Abdullah II of Jordan to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.

News.Az