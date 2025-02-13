Kazakhstan and Türkiye to strengthen consular cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan and Türkiye have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in consular matters following discussions during bilateral talks in Ankara, according to officials.

A meeting was led by Azamat Aubekov, director of Kazakhstan’s Consular Service Department, and Ali Murat Basceri, director general of Türkiye’s Consular Services Department, with officials from both sides in attendance, according to Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The discussions covered key issues, including protecting citizens’ rights, improving the legal framework for consular relations, and strengthening coordination between agencies.

Both countries highlighted the importance of holding regular consultations to support bilateral ties and practical cooperation.

They also agreed to continue meetings to explore further areas of collaboration in consular matters.

News.Az