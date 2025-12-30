+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has received humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan in the form of three fully equipped CITROËN JUMPER Type C ambulances, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

The vehicles, provided by Kazakhstan’s BI-Group, were handed over at the Ministry and distributed to healthcare facilities in the Cherkasy region, including Talne Multidisciplinary Hospital, Cherkasy Regional Cardiology Center, and Lysianka Territorial Hospital. The total value of the assistance is UAH 9.78 million, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Each ambulance is equipped with modern medical devices such as ventilators, oxygen cylinders, defibrillators, capnographs, electrocardiographs, and glucometers, enabling comprehensive emergency care during patient transport.

Kazakhstan’s support comes despite its ongoing economic and political ties with Russia, underscoring the willingness of some states to provide practical aid to Ukraine amid complex geopolitical circumstances. The initiative was coordinated with the Verkhovna Rada’s inter-parliamentary group for relations with Kazakhstan.

