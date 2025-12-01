Kazakhstan exports 3.1m tons of new grain crop, up from last year

Kazakhstan has exported 3.1 million tons of grain from the new harvest between September and November 27, 2025, up from 2.7 million tons in the same period last year.

Exports to Uzbekistan rose 32.8% to 1.416 million tons, shipments to Kyrgyzstan doubled to 90,000 tons, and deliveries to Afghanistan increased 28.8% to 179,000 tons, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reported, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

The strong export performance highlights Kazakhstan’s growing role in regional grain markets.

News.Az