Kazakhstan-hosted int’l military drill attended by Azerbaijani servicemen wraps up – VIDEO

“Birlestik-2024” international operational-tactical command-staff exercise held in Kazakhstan has ended.

Military leadership of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan arrived at Cape Tokmak in the Caspian Sea aquatorium to watch the last tactical episode of the exercise, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.The exercise participants carried out activities on the destruction of illegal armed groups in the coastal area of the Caspian Sea. The tasks set in “Birlestik-2024” exercise were accomplished with high professionalism, precision by the personnel of all types of troops involved in the exercise, taking into consideration the methods of conducting the modern battle.According to the scenario, parachute descent and search-rescue service of the Azerbaijan Air Force evacuated the personnel of the crashed combat helicopter from the battlefield.The tactical episode of the exercise was followed by a ceremonial passage of combat equipment and aviation vehicles involved in the international exercise.Next, the closing ceremony of “Birlestik-2024” international operational-tactical command-staff exercise was held. The Defense Ministers of the participating states made a speech at the ceremony and positively evaluated the course of the exercise, the ability of the participants to effectively use modern combat equipment and means and the professionalism of the military personnel.The ceremony attended by the representatives of military attachés apparatus of 15 states awarded a group of distinguished servicemen with medals and valuable gifts, the personnel solemnly marched in front of the grandstand.In the end, the leadership of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry met with the personnel representing the country in the exercise and congratulated them for high professionalism in the international exercise and wished them success in their future service.It is noteworthy that, in “Birlestik-2024” international exercise Azerbaijan was represented by a group of servicemen of commando units of Land Forces, parachute descent and search-rescue service and Su-25 aircraft of the Air Force, as well as patrol and descent ships of the Navy.

News.Az