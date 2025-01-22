Kazakhstan launches construction of three new airports

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of three new airports in Kazakhstan’s Zaisan, Katon-Karagai and Kendirli resort areas has been launched, according to the country’s Transport Ministry.

“The implementation of these projects is expected to stimulate economic growth in these regions, attract domestic and foreign tourists, and generate additional employment opportunities for the local population. To support the development of major hubs, three new passenger terminals were commissioned in 2024 as part of the modernization of air transport infrastructure. The passenger terminals in Almaty, Shymkent, and Kyzylorda have undergone significant upgrades to their capacity,” the Ministry of Transport said, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media. A recently built terminal at the Almaty International Airport has increased the facility's annual passenger capacity from 2.5 million to 14 million. Air Astana, SCAT, Qazaq Air, and Fly Arystan domestic airlines operate regular flights to 19 cities across Kazakhstan. Additionally, 30 foreign airlines operate international flights to 26 countries on 50 different routes.Shymkent Airport's new terminal boasts a capacity of 6 million passengers per year, representing a significant increase from its previous capacity of 800 thousand passengers. The number of international air routes has been increased to 10, with flights operating at a frequency of 24 per week. The provision of air services to Jeddah, Medina (KSA), Doha (Qatar), Phu Quoc (Vietnam), and Phuket (Thailand) has been initiated.Korkyt Ata International Airport in Kyzylorda has increased its passenger capacity from 300 thousand to 2 million per year. Currently, 25 domestic flights are operated from Kyzylorda.

