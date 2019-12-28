Kazakhstan mourns Almaty plane crash victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s main state flag is flying half-mast today as a sign of mourning the Bek Air plane crash victims, Kazinform reported.

The biggest flag of the country was installed ten years ago in the territory of Atameken ethno-memorial complex in Nur-Sultan. As reported before, Kazakhstan declared December 28, 2019 the Day of National Mourning upon multiple deaths caused by Bek Air 2100 flight crash near the city of Almaty.

