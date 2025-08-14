Kazakhstan Open 2025 Taekwondo tournament kicks off in Astana

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kazakhstan capital, Astana, hosted a vibrant opening ceremony today for the Kazakhstan Open 2025, a G-1 category international taekwondo tournament.

Up to 750 athletes, from cadets to adults, from 22 countries, including Afghanistan, Canada, France, Türkiye, the U.S., China, and so on, gathered to see their flags raised in an opening ceremony held at the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

Ranking points and 15.8 million tenge in money prize are up for grabs at the tournament, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This tournament is a step in promoting taekwondo and enhancing international sports ties. Participation of athletes from different countries proves that sport is a universal language of friendship and mutual understanding, says boxing legend and president of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee Gennady Golovkin.

During the ceremony, Golovkin smashed a board with one hit in taekwondo style.

During the opening of the event, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team - Golden Buzzer winners and finalists of America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 16, delivered their trademark high-flying performance.

Holding Kazakhstan Open in Astana is our contribution to the promotion of taekwondo in the country and strengthening of international sports dialogue, says president of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation Kudrat Shamiyev.

Set to run through August 16, the tournament will be held under the latest international rules using the KPNP K-2 system. For the first time in Kazakhstan, advanced electronic gloves from KPNP will be introduced to provide more accurate strike detection.

News.Az