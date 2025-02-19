Kazakhstan plans to complete AZAL crash investigation report by year-end

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kazakh authorities must complete a final report on the causes of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane near the city of Aktau by December 2025, Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev said at a briefing, News.az reports citing TASS.

"According to the requirements and standards of the recommended practice of International Civil Aviation Organization - one year of investigation. Accordingly, the final report on the investigation should be completed by December of this year," Lastayev said, answering a question about the time frame for the investigation of the plane crash near Aktau.

