Kazakhstan retrieves black box data from crashed AZAL plane near Aktau

+ ↺ − 16 px

The two black boxes from the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed near Aktau have been delivered to Kazakhstan from Brazil, according to the transport ministry, News.az reports citing local media .

The decrypted data from the flight recorders (black boxes), delivered to Kazakhstan, are being studied by specialists, said the ministry.A preliminary report is set to be released following a thorough investigation of all facts and materials by the plane crash investigation commission in accordance with the standards and recommended practices of ICAO Annex 13. It will include factual information on the investigation.Earlier, Kazinform reported that the specialists from the Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (Cenipa) of the Brazilian Air Force began analyzing data from the black boxes of Azerbaijan Airlines’s Embraer 190 plane.On December 30, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 on 25 December 2024.The Azerbaijan Airlines plane which was flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau, Mangistau region, on December 25. The plane was carrying 67 people including 5 crew members. 38 people died and 29 survived as a result of the tragedy. Among the victims were six nationals of Kazakhstan.

News.Az