Kazakhstan says it is ready to host peace talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday expressed his country's readiness to host peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Tokayev's remarks came during a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, according to a statement from Kazakhstan’s presidency.Aliyev said that the proposal to have these talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana is “acceptable” to Baku, according to an Azerbaijani presidential statement.In May, Kazakhstan hosted a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in the city of Almaty.Relations between Baku and Yerevan have remained tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalization and the demarcation of their border.Last September, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation" after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.

News.Az