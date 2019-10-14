Kazakhstan's first President Nazarbayev arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Honorary Chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States.

A guard of honor was arranged for the former Kazakh President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was met by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

News.Az

News.Az