Kazakhstan’s president arrives in Turkiye

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Turkiye on Tuesday for an official visit, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The visit comes as the countries mark 30 years since they established ties on March 2, 1992.

Tokayev is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The visit itinerary includes a joint news conference between Tokayev and Erdogan following an official ceremony at Presidential Complex, the signing of various agreements, and face-to-face and inter-delegation meetings.

News.Az