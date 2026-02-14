Keir Starmer to send UK warships to the Arctic after Trump's Greenland threats

Sir Keir Starmer announced that British warships will patrol the Arctic, a decision driven by Donald Trump’s earlier threats to annex Greenland due to security concerns.

The Labour leader unveiled the initiative at the Munich Security Conference, stating that the US, Canada, and other Nato allies would join Britain in bolstering security across the High North, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

During his address, Sir Keir also outlined plans for Britain to pursue "deeper economic integration" with the European Union, aiming to "move closer to the single market" in various sectors. He asserted that the current EU-UK "status quo is not fit for purpose," acknowledging that such a shift would entail "trade-offs."

Starmer also said the UK would honour the Nato commitment to defend its allies if called upon.

One of the alliance’s founding principles, Article 5, is that an attack on one Nato member is an attack on all.

US President Donald Trump has questioned whether the US’s European partners would answer the call if it were made today. The Prime Minister sought to dispel this doubt.

He said: “I am proud that my party fought for Nato’s creation, what our then-foreign secretary Ernie Bevin, called a spiritual union of the West.

“And we’ve shown our fidelity to that ideal, asserting each other’s sovereignty as we did on Greenland, and crucially, coming to each other’s aid under Article 5, we fought together in Afghanistan at terrible cost to many in my country and across many allied countries.

“So I say to all Nato members, our commitment to Article 5 is as profound now as ever, and be in no doubt, if called on, the UK would come to your aid today.”

Amidst domestic political challenges, Sir Keir also remarked that he "ended the week much stronger than I started it."a

