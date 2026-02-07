Kelley Clayton murder: Where Tom Clayton is now

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2015 killing of Kelley Clayton shocked a quiet New York community and later exposed a murder-for-hire plot that led to life prison sentences for her husband, Tom Clayton, and the man prosecutors said carried out the attack.

Kelley Clayton, a 35-year-old mother of two, was found dead in her home in Caton, Steuben County, New York, on September 29, 2015. The case initially puzzled investigators because Kelley was widely described as friendly, caring, and devoted to her family, with no known enemies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born on August 1, 1980, in Elmira, New York, Kelley grew up in a close-knit family and later graduated from Elmira Free Academy and the State University of New York. She briefly lived in Las Vegas, working as a cocktail waitress, before returning to New York to be closer to family. After returning home, she met hockey player Thomas “Tom” Clayton. The couple married, settled in Caton, and had two children together.

On the night of the incident, Tom Clayton called 911 shortly after midnight, saying he had returned home and found his wife unresponsive in the kitchen. First responders confirmed she had died, and an autopsy later determined the cause was blunt force trauma.

At first, investigators considered whether the killing could have been linked to a robbery. However, there were no signs of forced entry and nothing appeared to be stolen. Evidence suggested a violent confrontation had occurred inside the home while the couple’s two children were asleep upstairs.

As the investigation progressed, authorities began focusing on Tom Clayton. Detectives uncovered reports of serious marital problems, including infidelity and complaints about the relationship. Prosecutors later argued that Tom wanted to leave the marriage but feared losing his home, lifestyle, and custody of his children.

The case shifted dramatically when investigators connected Tom to Michael Beard, a laborer he had recently fired and evicted. Police said Tom contacted Beard shortly before the killing. After being taken into custody, Beard confessed to carrying out the killing, telling investigators he had been promised $10,000.

The case was further strengthened by statements from the couple’s young daughter, who told investigators she witnessed parts of the incident and believed the attacker may have been her father, citing a mask she recognized from home.

Beard later attempted to change his story, claiming he had only been hired to burn the house and found Kelley already dead. Investigators rejected that version after he led them to key evidence, including the weapon and discarded clothing. Authorities also cited statements from a driver who said Beard indicated he planned to kill someone that night.

Michael Beard was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in November 2016. Tom Clayton was found guilty on the same charges in February 2017 after a lengthy trial. Both men were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Appeals were later denied, and the sentences remained in place.

Today, Tom Clayton, now in his late 40s, is serving his life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Dutchess County, New York. Michael Beard remains incarcerated at Upstate Correctional Facility in Franklin County, New York.

The case continues to draw public attention and has been featured in major true-crime programs, highlighting how investigators uncovered the plot behind a crime that initially appeared to have no clear motive.

