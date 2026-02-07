Ex-NFL player Darron Lee charged in girlfriend’s death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, according to authorities in Hamilton County, Tennessee.

Law enforcement officials said the 31-year-old, who was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, was taken into custody Thursday at a residence where deputies had responded to a report of CPR in progress. When first responders arrived, they found a woman at the scene and attempted life-saving efforts, but she was later pronounced dead, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Investigators said preliminary findings indicate the death has been ruled a homicide. The victim’s identity has not been released as officials are working to notify family members.

Lee has also been charged with tampering with evidence. Authorities noted that additional charges could follow depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation. According to inmate records, Lee is currently being held at the Hamilton County jail and is scheduled to appear in court on February 11.

This is not Lee’s first legal issue. He was previously arrested in 2023 on charges related to assault and domestic violence.

Lee entered the NFL with high expectations after a standout college career at Ohio State, where he earned defensive MVP honors in the 2015 Sugar Bowl. During his professional career, he played three seasons with the New York Jets, starting 36 games and recording three interceptions.

After being released by the Jets in 2019, Lee joined the Kansas City Chiefs during their Super Bowl LIV championship season, though he did not play in the title game. He later appeared in two games for the Buffalo Bills in 2020, which marked the final games of his NFL career.

Authorities have not released further details as the investigation continues.

News.Az