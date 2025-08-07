Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas shows amid family crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kelly Clarkson has postponed the remaining dates of her Las Vegas residency to care for her children during a family emergency involving her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who has been ill.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Clarkson said she needs to be fully present for her kids and thanked fans for their understanding. The residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, launched at Caesars Palace on July 11 and was scheduled to run through mid-November, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks the second postponement, following a delay last month due to vocal strain. Clarkson finalized her divorce from Blackstock in 2022 and was granted primary custody of their two children.

