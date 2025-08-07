Yandex metrika counter

Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas shows amid family crisis

Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas shows amid family crisis
Kelly Clarkson has postponed the remaining dates of her Las Vegas residency to care for her children during a family emergency involving her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who has been ill.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Clarkson said she needs to be fully present for her kids and thanked fans for their understanding. The residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, launched at Caesars Palace on July 11 and was scheduled to run through mid-November, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


This marks the second postponement, following a delay last month due to vocal strain. Clarkson finalized her divorce from Blackstock in 2022 and was granted primary custody of their two children.


