Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary informed about Armenia’s unconstructive steps

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya Sultan Hajiyev has met with the country`s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, News.az reports.

Ambassador Hajiyev highlighted the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan following the 44-day Patriotic War that has put an end to the almost thirty years of Armenian occupation. He also briefed the Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya about the mine threat and demining, which still poses a threat to the civilian population.

The ambassador provided the detailed information about the ongoing unconstructive steps of Armenia.

He noted that despite Armenia's provocations, Azerbaijan would continue its efforts for peace and development in the region.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the further development of Azerbaijan-Kenya relations.

They pointed out the great potential for further expansion of cooperation in ICT, energy, tourism, investment, small and medium business, culture, sports and many other fields.

News.Az