Keshikchi Dag monastery needs to be repaired – Azerbaijani State Service

The Keshikchi Dag (David Gareja) monastery needs to be repaired, Zakir Sultanov, head of the State Service for Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, told APA.

The monastery was included in Europa Nostra’s list of endangered heritage sites, said Sultanov, noting that the monument should be repaired immediately.

“True, there is no great danger as the organization claims but we believe that like many monuments in our country, the Keshikchi Dag monastery needs to be repaired. The monument is located on the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia. Therefore, the two countries should come to an agreement in connection with its repair,” he said.

Sultanov said the monument is under the protection of the Azerbaijani state. “That is why, after the allocation of funds by the Azerbaijani side, it will be possible to discuss this issue. I believe this issue will be solved positively, there will be no problems,” he added.

