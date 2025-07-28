Key developments in the Israel–Palestine war during 21–28 July

Over the past week, the conflict between Israel and Palestinian forces has intensified, marked by continued airstrikes, ground operations, growing humanitarian concerns, and limited aid efforts, News.az reports.

Below is a daily breakdown of significant developments.

21 July

Israeli forces launched ground operations in Deir al‑Balah for the first time since the war began, resulting in dozens of casualties.

Heavy shelling and airstrikes were reported across Gaza, further displacing civilians and overwhelming local hospitals.

Hunger-related deaths began rising sharply, including among children and elderly civilians.

22 July

A missile fired toward central Israel was intercepted in mid-air.

Strikes on refugee shelters and residential buildings in Gaza killed multiple civilians.

Intense fighting continued in Rafah and the central areas of the Gaza Strip.

23 July

Air raids targeted apartment complexes and underground infrastructure in northern Gaza.

Over 100 military targets were reportedly hit in a single day.

Civilian casualties included women and children caught in collapsed buildings.

24 July

Reports of severe malnutrition surfaced, with children dying of starvation in overcrowded shelters.

Clashes along the Israel–Lebanon border increased, with artillery fire exchanged with Hezbollah forces.

Hospitals in Gaza operated beyond capacity amid shortages of electricity and medical supplies.

25 July

Israeli strikes killed senior militant figures, including leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah.

A school sheltering displaced families was bombed, causing several deaths.

Jordan and the UAE resumed humanitarian airdrops into Gaza with Israeli approval.

26 July

Aid packages containing flour and canned food were delivered by air into Gaza.

A 5-month-old infant reportedly died of hunger-related causes.

Ground operations in Deir al‑Balah intensified, with casualties on both sides.

27 July

Israel announced daily 10-hour humanitarian pauses in military activity in several Gaza regions.

Secure corridors were opened to allow aid convoys to enter affected areas.

Civilian deaths continued despite the announced pauses, including in areas previously designated as safe zones.

28 July

Airstrikes hit Al‑Mawasi, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

Israel confirmed plans to begin constructing a water pipeline from Egypt to southern Gaza to support humanitarian needs.

Aid trucks continued to face delays, with only limited access granted through designated routes.

Overview

Military escalation : Ground invasions, drone warfare, and shelling expanded across Gaza.

Humanitarian crisis : Deaths from hunger and lack of medical care surged dramatically.

Aid efforts : Tactical pauses and airdrops introduced, but logistical challenges persist.

Infrastructure : Plans for water pipelines and expanded aid corridors were announced.

Diplomatic deadlock: Ceasefire negotiations remain stalled as international pressure grows.

Conclusion

The period from July 21 to 28 has been marked by intensified violence and deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. While Israel has introduced limited humanitarian measures, the scale of the crisis continues to outpace relief efforts. The international community remains divided, and the prospects for a ceasefire remain uncertain.

