Key outcomes of Azerbaijan-Armenia delegation meeting

On September 5, 2025, under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, delegations from both countries conducted reciprocal visits to the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In accordance with the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, 2025, the sides, with the aim of synchronizing activities related to the creation of communications, discussed issues related to the delimitation and demining of relevant sections/segments of the borderline as well as restoration and construction of necessary infrastructure and the timelines for their implementation, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The heads of the delegations exchanged views on the organization of the next meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

