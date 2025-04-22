Khabib Nurmagomedov to visit Baku for UFC showdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former UFC lightweight champion and MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced his upcoming trip to Baku for a major UFC event.

The news came via Nurmagomedov’s Instagram stories, where he shared: “We will fly to hospitable Azerbaijan together with Tagir. Only victory.” He was referring to fellow fighter Tagir Ulanbekov, who is scheduled to compete at the upcoming UFC tournament on June 21 at Baku Crystal Hall, News.Az reports.

Ulanbekov will face off against Japanese MMA veteran Kyoji Horiguchi as part of the highly anticipated card. Nurmagomedov’s presence is expected to generate buzz and further excite fans in the region ahead of the international event.

​Khabib Nurmagomedov, born on September 20, 1988, in Dagestan, Russia, is a retired mixed martial artist renowned for his undefeated record of 29-0. He held the UFC Lightweight Championship from April 2018 until his retirement in October 2020, achieving the longest title reign in the division's history at 931 days.

Khabib's fighting style was characterized by dominant grappling and relentless pressure. He set a UFC record with 21 takedowns in a single fight against Abel Trujillo at UFC 160. Notable victories include submissions over Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The win over McGregor was particularly significant, as Khabib described it as the highlight of his career.

Following the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib retired after his victory over Gaethje, citing his father's absence as a reason. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July 2022.

Post-retirement, Khabib has focused on coaching, mentoring fighters like Islam Makhachev and his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, both of whom have achieved significant success in the UFC.

News.Az