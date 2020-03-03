Khamenei: "Coronavirus to be eliminated in Iran after a period which not to last so long"

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Tuesday called on the Iranian people to fully follow medical rules and advises to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, APA's Tehran bureau reports.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks after planting two saplings on the occasion of the National Natural Resources Day and the National Arbor Day.

The health rules and advice should not be ignored as God has obliged us to be responsible for our own health as well as others.

The Leader once again appreciated the efforts of the doctors and nurses who are combating the epidemic in the country, terming their job as Jihad for the sake of God.

Ayatollah Khamenei prayed for the patients to become better and for the souls of the victims to rest in peace while wishing patience for their bereaved families.

The Leader, however, noted that this plight is not so much great and will be eliminated after a period that will not last so long.

The experiences gained through this epidemic and the cooperation of people and the government will serve as a public maneuver for the country, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader also urged all the organizations to cooperate with the Ministry of Health and provide it with the required equipment as the ministry is on the front line in the fight against coronavirus infection.

