Khamenei does not expect talks with US to yield results

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that he does not expect the current indirect talks with the United States to succeed, News.Az reports citing iranintl.com.

“In Raisi’s term, there were indirect negotiations, but they yielded no results,” Khamenei said during a memorial ceremony for the late president and others killed in a helicopter crash last May. “We do not expect them to lead to any results now either, and we do not know what will happen.”

Khamenei also praised Raisi for firmly rejecting direct engagement with Washington, recalling that in his first interview as president, Raisi said clearly and without hesitation that Iran would not enter direct talks with the United States.

“He did not allow the enemy to claim that through threats, inducements, or deception, they were able to bring Iran to the negotiating table,” Khamenei said.

His remarks come as Iran said it is reviewing a proposal from Oman on the fifth round of US-Iran nuclear talks, possibly to be held in Rome later this week.