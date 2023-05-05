Yandex metrika counter

Kharibulbul International Music Festival to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha

The Kharibulbul International Music Festival organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will be held in Shusha, the culture capital of Azerbaijan, on May 9-11, News.az reports.

Concert programs, exhibitions, and various presentations within the framework of the 3-day festival will take place.

Note that in 2023, Shusha City of Azerbaijan was also declared the "cultural capital of the Turkic world" by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).



