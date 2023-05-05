Kharibulbul International Music Festival to be held in Azerbaijan's Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kharibulbul International Music Festival organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will be held in Shusha, the culture capital of Azerbaijan, on May 9-11, News.az reports.

Concert programs, exhibitions, and various presentations within the framework of the 3-day festival will take place.

Note that in 2023, Shusha City of Azerbaijan was also declared the "cultural capital of the Turkic world" by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY).





News.Az