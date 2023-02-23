Khojaly Genocide victims commemorated in Italian Senate

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Italian Senate hosted a conference on the topic “The Importance of Justice for the Sake of Reconciliation and Peace-building 31 Years After the Khojaly Tragey” on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

Delivering opening remarks at the conference, Senator Giulio Maria Terzi di Sant'Agata, Chairman of the Italian Senate’s EU Policy Commission, emphasized that the Khojaly tragedy committed 31 years ago is one of the cruelest crimes against humanity.

Referring to the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) of 22 April 2010 regarding the Khojaly massacre, the Italian senator stressed the importance of remembering the Khojaly tragedy for the sake of international law and justice.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov in his speech said that throughout history, Armenia has made territorial claims to Azerbaijan and pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani people. He recalled that 31 years ago, Armenian armed forces committed an act of genocide in the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly, brutally killing 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people.

The diplomat also provided information about the work done within the framework of the “Justice For Khojaly” international awareness campaign initiated by Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

Addressing the event, Antonio Stango, President of the Italian Federation for Human Rights - Italian Helsinki Committee, noted that the events of Khojaly are described as a crime of genocide according to international law and the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Italian Senator Salvatore Sallemi in his speech said that the Khojaly tragedy was the result of Armenia’s policy of ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani people. The senator underscored the need to give the Khojaly tragedy a legal and political assessment to prevent the recurrence of such bloodiest events.

The conference, which highlighted the bitter consequences of the Khojaly genocide, was broadcast live on the Italian Senate's official television and YouTube channel.

News.Az