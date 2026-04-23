27 EU leaders gather in Cyprus: Ukraine, Gaza and energy crisis on table

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The leaders of all 27 member states of the European Union are gathering in the Cyprus today for an informal European Council summit set against rising global tensions and economic pressure.

The two-day meeting is expected to focus on three major crises shaping the EU’s foreign and domestic agenda: the ongoing war in Ukraine, the escalating situation in the Middle East, and the deepening energy and cost-of-living challenges across Europe, News.Az reports, citing the European Council.

First day: Ukraine war and Middle East crisis

The summit opens Thursday evening with a working dinner at Ayia Napa Marina. EU leaders will begin discussions on the war in Ukraine, including military, financial and diplomatic support, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East, where regional instability continues to raise concerns for European security and migration flows.

Second day: EU budget and energy security

On Friday, talks will continue at the Nicosia Conference Centre in southern Nicosia. Leaders are expected to shift focus to the European Union’s next Multiannual Financial Framework, the bloc’s long-term budget, alongside urgent measures to stabilize energy markets and reduce dependency on external suppliers.

Energy prices and supply security remain a top concern for several member states, particularly as Europe continues to adapt after years of volatility in global energy markets.

Following a press conference on Friday, EU leaders will join a working dinner with representatives from Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the Gulf Cooperation Council. The goal is to strengthen dialogue and expand cooperation with key regional partners amid ongoing instability in neighboring regions.

Ahead of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to make an official visit to Cyprus, where expanded bilateral talks between French and Cypriot delegations will take place. His visit is seen as a signal of France’s continued push for a stronger EU role in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern affairs.

News.Az